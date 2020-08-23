Volunteers work long hours to clear storm damage, debris in Clinton County, IA

National-World

CLINTON COUNTY, IA (WQAD ) — Clinton County Emergency Management matched dozens of volunteers with nearly 50 homeowners who needed help clearing debris following the derecho storm.

On Monday August 10, a powerful line of severe thunderstorms, known as a derecho, tore through Clinton County. High winds estimated at 110-140 mph completely destroyed or severely damaged numerous homes.

“[My wife and I] heard the wind blowing and then we decided we better go to the downstairs basement,” said Clinton homeowner Ed Goddard. “All of a sudden we heard a boom.”

Goddard said one of the trees in his backyard came crashing through his roof – damaging the home he has lived in the past 30 years.

“We went 8 days without power, 8 days without water,” said Goddard.

Goddard estimated the damage to his home and yard will cost more than $20,000. He said clean up would have been nearly impossible without the help of volunteers.

“[My wife] and I would be doing this for three months or better, you know, god it would’ve took us forever,” said Goddard.

Clinton County Emergency Management Coordinator, Chance Kness, said local clean up efforts have been taking place since the storm passed. But he said Saturday’s coordinated clean up is one of the largest they have organized.

“People help each other and they want to keep doing it even after they’ve been doing it for two weeks,” said Kness.

“It’s just a matter of raising your hand and saying where do you need me,” said Clinton County Supervisor and volunteer Dan Srp.

Srp said he signed up to help homeowners on his own merit – as an everyday volunteer, not a supervisor.

“I know a lot people don’t have the tools or aren’t physically able so I’m trying to help where I can,” Srp said.

“I’m so glad that all these people showed up,” said Goddard. “They’re just doing this out of the kindness of their hearts.”

Homeowners who would like to request the volunteer debris cleanup assistance should call 2-1-1 to be forwarded to Crisis Cleanup or call Crisis Cleanup directly at 844-965-1386.

