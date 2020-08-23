Omaha firefighters investigating blaze at funeral home

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, NE (WOWT) — Firefighters responded to a blaze inside a funeral home near 24th and J Streets early Saturday morning, according to a release issued by the Omaha Fire Department.

At 12:10 a.m. firefighters were dispatched to the Good Shepherd Funeral Home which has apartments above it where smoke was emanating from.

Fire crews found heavy smoke inside and had a difficult time locating the fire because of the layout of the building. A second alarm fire was declared.

Three residents were displaced but uninjured. The fire was brought under control at 1:04 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation while $80,000 in damage to the structure and $75,000 to the contents of the building was estimated.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.