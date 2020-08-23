Native Hawaiian community leaders take matters into their own hands to reduce spread of COVID-19

National-World

HI (KITV) — Well known leaders in the Native Hawaiian community are calling for more action to be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in their communities

The DOH has publicly released the ethnic make up of about 24-hundred confirmed COVID-19 cases.

As of Friday, it showed the group with the highest percentage was Pacific Islanders followed by Filipinos and then Caucasians

Native Hawaiians are currently 4th, at 13 percent and even though they make up a larger percentage of the population than Pacific Islanders, efforts are underway to make sure that number doesn’t get any higher.

Kumu Hula across the state joined together virtually to impose a Lahui or prohibition on social gatherings and other close contact activities by invoking a Kapu Mauli Ola.

Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, one of the Kumu Hula, said in order to successfully tackle the spread of the virus in these communities, she believes more representation is needed at the government level.

