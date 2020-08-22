Lackawanna County, PA, football team in quarantine after player tests positive for COVID-19

National-World

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA (WNEP ) — A high school football player from Lackawanna County has tested positive for coronavirus.

Mid Valley officials say a student-athlete on the freshman football team attended workouts earlier this week and tested positive for the virus on Friday.

Coaches and other players who attended those workouts are now quarantined.

District officials have suspended practice through the end of the month for the team in Lackawanna County.

