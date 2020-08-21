Man charged with arson, risking a catastrophe after allegedly setting fire outside apartment window

National-World

Dallastown, PA (WPMT) — A Dallastown man is facing several charges, including arson and risking a catastrophe, after allegedly starting a fire outside the apartment window of a man he was arguing with during an incident on June 12, police say.

Bradley Simpson, 39, of the 900 block of East Main St., is also charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, according to York Area Regional Police.

Police say Simpson set a fire on another tenant’s window sill at about 3:28 a.m., after the two had an argument. After the initial fire did not ignite, Simpson re-lit it a second time and made sure it was ignited and spreading before fleeing the scene, according to police.

The fire was set in an apartment building and put all the other tenants at risk of death, police say.

Simpson was charged on August 13.

