Altercation leads to arrest in Clarksville, AR, over Black Lives Matter banner

CLARKSVILLE, AR (KFSM ) — A Black Lives Matter banner has been placed above Main Street in Clarksville ahead of a scheduled rally taking place in September.

Clarksville Connected Utilities shared a post on Facebook showing the permit to place the banner that was approved by the mayor.

The permit states that the banner will be in place from Aug. 21 – Sept. 7. It also says that a rally will take place on Sept. 5-6.

There are reports that local law enforcement has been stationed near the banner to keep it from being removed, but Clarksville Police have not officially released a statement concerning the situation.

Supporters and protesters have taken to the streets to voice their opinion on the banner. One protester, 70-year-old Stephen Williams, was arrested after punching another protester following an altercation. Williams is facing a Disorderly Conduct charge.

Arkansas State Police, Johnson County and Clarksville Police all have officers on the scene.

