Gas station security guard attacked after asking 3 men to wear masks

St. Louis, MO (KMOV) — A security guard at a downtown St. Louis gas station was beaten by a group of men who refused to wear a face mask Saturday.

A 47-year-old man was working security at the Shell Gas Station on North Tucker around 2:30 a.m. when three men tried to enter the building without wearing face masks.

The men walked out the gas station and began taunting the 47-year-old.

As the guard ordered the group to leave, police said they surrounded him and began punching him in the head and face. During the attack, one of the men grabbed the guard’s baton and hit him with it repeatedly.

The victim told police the men started pulling things out of his belt.

Investigators said the 47-year-old security guard was able to pull out his gun from his holster and shot one of the men in the stomach.

Two of the suspects ran off before police arrived. A 27-year-old suspect was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information should contact local police or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477). The investigation is ongoing.

