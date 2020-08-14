Baby girl shot, police say

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

North St. Louis, MO (KMOV) — An 8-month-old girl was shot in North City Friday morning, police say.

The victim was shot in the arm in the 1300 block of Temple, which is in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood. The shooting happened around 11 a.m.

Police say a 20-year-old man told them he was holding the girl on the front porch of his home when he heard shots.

Officers say they took the child to a hospital in serious but stable condition. The man was not hurt.

So far in 2020, St. Louis Children’s Hospital says it has treated 89 patients who have suffered injuries from bullets.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.