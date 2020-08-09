Stores see back-to-school supplies remain on the shelves

National-World

Omaha, NE (WOWT) — Omaha Public Schools’ decision to start the semester fully-remote has impacted back-to-school shopping.

Omaha schools were scheduled to begin this week before the delay.

Since OPS students’ school work will mostly be done on iPads, families aren’t buying much from stores like Walmart or Target.

Shelves at the Saddle Creek Walmart were still filled with binders, folders and other back-to-school items that are sometimes hard to find just before the school year.

Walmart’s supervisor said his store has had a hard time selling these items this year.

At Target near 72nd and Dodge Streets, families are finding the few things they need for the start of fully-remote learning

And they say this could be saving them money.

OPS recently bought more than 54,000 iPads with built-in internet connections for students.

The district is working to distribute them as quickly as possible.

