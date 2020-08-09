Police officer shot overnight, suspect remains at large

National-World

Kenosha, WI (The Journal Times) — Police were continuing to investigate after a Kenosha Police officer was shot during an early Saturday morning incident by a suspect who fled and was still at large as of Saturday afternoon.

Kenosha Police responded at about 4:30 a.m. to the area of the 4600 block of Sheridan Road, north of Downtown, to investigate an entry to vehicle complaint. At that time, the responding officer located a subject matching the description of the suspect, which was provided by the complainant.

As the officer attempted to investigate, the suspect produced a firearm and shot the officer, who has not been identified. The officer returned fire. It was not known if the suspect was injured.

The suspect then fled.

The officer was transported to a local hospital. The injury is not believed to be life threatening.

The officer is 30 years old with two years of service with the Kenosha Police Department.

Kenosha Police requested the assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation, which has assumed charge of the investigation. Wisconsin State Patrol is providing assistance to DCI.

DCI units were in Kenosha Saturday checking out vehicles suspected of being part of the case.

A disappointed state Sen. Van. Wanggaard, R-Racine, called for the community to rally around the Kenosha Police Department and support the wounded officer.

“I stand with all law enforcement in praying that the officer shot in Kenosha fully recovers. Unfortunately, the anti-law enforcement rhetoric of the last two-plus months made this morning’s events all too predictable,” Wanggaard said. “In no civilized society should this behavior ever be considered acceptable.

“I call on the community to rally around the officer shot and the entire Kenosha Police Department. I hope the community helps identify the shooter and refuse to help him, to avoid further violence across our state. To the men and women in law enforcement, stay safe. We’re with you,” he said.

