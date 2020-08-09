2 chimpanzees escape from animal sanctuary, sheriff’s office says

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Jefferson County, MO (KMOV) — Two chimpanzees escaped from an animal sanctuary near Festus, Mo. Sunday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

A male and female chimp escaped from the sanctuary in the 12300 block of Highway CC around 12:45 p.m. Deputies say the male was surrounded and tranquilized nearby around 2:30 p.m.

The female was captured and tranquilized around 3:45 p.m.

Police say this is the second time a chimp has escaped from the animal sanctuary this summer.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.