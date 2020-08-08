Twin brothers start chair building business amid pandemic

National-World

DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC (WGHP) — Teenagers spend most of their summers hanging out with friends, going on vacation or being at camp.

The pandemic has, unfortunately, changed that for most children, including the Nowak Twins.

Aaron and Ryan Nowak, however, choose to use their new found free time to start a business and make a little money.

The 13-year olds started Nowak Bros. where they specialize in building large wooden chairs for customers.

“It makes us work on teamwork,” explained Aaron Nowak.

His brother Ryan agreed and said it also has taught them, “to not get angry at each other.”

The brothers started to build chairs after they sat and watched their dad build a set for their mother for Mother’s Day.

They took up the trade of chair building and began to make chairs for family friends.

In the past two months, they filed more than 20 orders with their customer base growing.

The boys said they will not keep all of the revenue they get.

A portion of it will go to help the Davidson County Animal Shelter.

“We will help people out with the money. Plus people will have chairs to sit in,” Ryan said.

If you want to find out more about the brother’s business or order a chair, visit their Facebook page here: facebook.com/Nowak-Bros-111536287197359.

