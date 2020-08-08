Man leads police on chase into MO field; dies after shootout with officers

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO (KMOV ) — A burglary suspect who led police on a chase through St. Charles County Friday afternoon died after exchanging gunfire with officers at the end of the pursuit.

Officers were chasing a suspect and woman inside a white Chevrolet near Highway 94 and Highway V, which is near Orchard Farm. Officers from Missouri Highway Patrol and O’Fallon, PD were in pursuit.

Police were chasing the driver because he allegedly burglarized a home on Highway H. Police said the homeowner confronted him and the two exchanged gunshots.

Police said they used spike strips that flattened the four tires on the car. A police negotiator was on the phone with the driver during the pursuit.

The view from Skyzoom 4 showed the suspect pointing guns at cars on the road during the chase.

“I just looked over and I saw him looking over at me and you could see his hand out with the gun,” said Jarid Winsel, who saw police chasing the driver.

The driver eventually drove into a farm field at the end of Mintert Road, about a half mile south of West Alton.

He then got out of the car and exchanged shots with officers and he was shot twice, police said. He later died at the hospital.

“It’s scary that I was there watching him, I looked him in the eye. To know what eventually happened, just kinda scary,” said Winsel.

The woman inside the car was not hurt and was being questioned by investigators.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.