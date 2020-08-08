Farm offers free meals to families during pandemic, staying true to roots

National-World

BREVARD, NC (WLOS) — The foundation of any farm’s purpose is to feed people. At Rooster Head Plantation in Brevard, the economic ripple effect of COVID-19 prompted co-owner Jacqui Edens to act.

“Because we started seeing on Facebook that, like, all of our neighbors were slowly, one by one, losing their job,” explained Eden, the News 13 Person of the Week.

In March, just as schools closed, Edens turned to social media to help her community through the pandemic.

“Just want to let you know that we are all set up to make sandwiches for your kiddos,” she said in a Facebook video. “Bring them down, they get a free choice of fruit, vegetables.”

Along with business as usual at the farm’s produce stand, there is free meals for kids and adults 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.

Michelle Taylor appreciated the offer.

“I think it’s been inspiring, and I think it’s been a great example for others to think about how they can use this time and give back,” Taylor said.

“I don’t want parents to think about an extra meal a day for their kids when they need to be buying school clothes or school supplies,” Edens said. “It’s all hard enough. We’re trying to figure it out, so it’s just a good way to get food into kids’ stomachs.”

On Sept. 8, SCORE Western NC will recognize folks in Transylvania County who have made a difference during the pandemic at an event that will be livestreamed.

The deadline for nominations is Tuesday, Aug. 25 .

SCORE provides mentoring support to businesses or nonprofits that need help adjusting to this challenging time.

At times like this, something as simple as a peanut butter and jelly sandwich or hot dog gives families an important source of relief. Edens faced food insecurity as a child, so she felt compelled to reach out.

“I just want people to know this is a safe place, no questions asked, you can come and get a safe meal,” Edens said.

Edens has fed close to 2,000 people so far, including Aaron Brewster’s children, nieces and nephews.

While the kids get some farm fresh air, she makes sure they have full stomachs, leaving parents with full hearts.

“But, I think it’s also great because they don’t just provide the lunches, they provide camaraderie and friendship, which I think is a wonderful and satisfying thing at this time,” Brewster said.

“Satisfying” is the perfect word to describe what happens when a farm stays true to its roots.

“Really, that’s what community is all about — getting food into people’s hands, helping people,” Eden said.

