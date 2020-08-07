Study shines light on ‘long haulers’ fighting long-term side effects after being diagnosed with COVID-19

National-World

New York, NY (WCBS) — While some coronavirus survivors recover within a few weeks, some patients find themselves in a battle that seemingly has no end.

Forty-three-year-old Rachael Sunshine, of Coxsackie, New York, is going through a dark time.

She recorded a video while in an upstate New York hospital last week, saying, “I wish I wasn’t here. This really sucks.”

She’s not battling COVID-19, but she’s fighting long-term side effects from the virus that she had back in April.

“I have COVID bumps on and off, shortness of breath, fatigue, hair loss, brain fog, incredible pain, a cough that just never goes away,” Sunshine told CBS2’s Cory James.

Those symptoms are what thousands across the country are also facing.

That includes actress Alyssa Milano, who says she has been living with lingering symptoms for four months.

Medical experts are calling people with this problem “long haulers,” and Hell’s Kitchen resident Judy Dodd is one of them.

“It’s the fatigue. I just still get very fatigued,” she said.

