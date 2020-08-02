More St. Louis Cardinals test positive for COVID-19, reports say

National-World

MILWAUKEE, WI (KMOV) — More members of the Cardinals organization have tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple reports.

The news comes a day after President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak confirmed that three players and one staff member had tested positive for the virus. Four others were tested, but the results were inconclusive.

The positive tests that were previously announced prompted the team’s entire weekend series in Milwaukee to be postponed. The first game of the upcoming four game series against the Tigers set for Monday was postponed and is scheduled to be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, at least for now.

Reports indicate the number of new positive tests will determine what the Cardinals do going forward.

The organization later released the following statement:

The team is still awaiting additional results from recent COVID-19 testing, and based on the timing of those test results, we do not anticipate having any updates until tomorrow.

The team will remain in Milwaukee tonight as planned.

