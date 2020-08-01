Local man leaves hospital after four-month battle with COVID-19, family thankful

National-World

Michigan (WNEM) — “He couldn’t wait to get out of here,” said Llolanda Teneyuque, fiancé of Sam Zamora. “We’re really happy he’s finally going home.”

A warm reception for 72-year-old Sam Zamora took place after he left Covenant Hospital on August 1 after his fight against COVID-19.

He got in the car for the first time in four months and he’s reflecting on the struggles he faced.

“Last thing I remember is when they put the swab in my nose,” said Zamora. “That was it. I don’t remember anything for two months.”

The family had #SamStrong shirts made for this remarkable moment.

“He kept coming, fighting back,” said Marta Guzma. “The nurses said he was a strong, a very strong-willed person.”

Teneyuque and Guzman also contracted COVID-19. Teneyuque was hospitalized for ten days and was overcome with emotion when asked about what it’s been like being away from Zamora.

“It was hard,” said Teneyuque . “I hadn’t seen him and finally got to see him after like three months.”

After being hooked up to a ventilator and rehabilitating, Zamora says he’s still weak but is in high spirits thanks to the reunion with friends and family.

“I want to thank them for the prayers I got, I got prayers all over,” said Zamora.

The love from his family will always be stronger than the virus.

Zamora’s niece Amy says there’s nobody quite like him.

“Sam strong, that’s what Sam is,” said Guzman. “Uncle Sam is about diplomatic, honesty and about care. We knew that he was going to make it.”

