Business sews 25,000 masks for local students in need

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/KSMO) — The North Kansas City School District has ordered thousands of face masks to give to students and staff who need extra.

There are a handful of sewing shops around Kansas City, but for an order of 25,000 adjustable, cone-shaped masks, the district turned to Alterations and Custom Sewing in Excelsior Springs.

They became one of the largest mask suppliers in the area, because they had enough fabric and elastic to fill orders.

Store owner Cindy Weir got a call from a cleaning company in March to make masks, so she bought plenty of material before items were on backlog from China.

She says after things shutdown from COVID-19, they lost nearly 95 percent of business with no weddings or proms. But, choosing to switch to mask production has kept them in business and feeling productive.

“It was very exciting. It felt like we were doing a service for the community. All along while we were making masks it felt like we were helping, doing our part to help,” she said.

Weir says they’ll continue to make masks, but probably not many more large orders now that normal business is coming back.

