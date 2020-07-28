Watch Now: U.S. Attorney General testifies before Congress

National-World

William Barr expected to provide answers to questions about federal response to social justice protests

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Attorney General William Barr is testifying before the Congressional Judicial Committee Tuesday morning.

Watch Attorney General Barr's testimony here:

Barr is expected to defend the aggressive federal law enforcement response to civil unrest. He'll say in his opening statement at the House Judiciary Committee hearing that “violent rioters and anarchists have hijacked legitimate protests” ostensibly linked to George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police. Barr will say the violence in Portland, Oregon, and other cities is disconnected from Floyd's death.

The hearing began about an hour late because the committee’s chairman, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, was involved in a minor car accident on the drive down from New York. Nadler's office says he was not injured.