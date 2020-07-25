Community hosts forum to bring unity between law enforcement, residents

National-World

BRIDGEPORT, MI (WNEM ) — The Bridgeport community is coming together for a forum on policing procedures.

“We’re going to communicate. We’re going to get an understanding. We’re going to make sure both sides have a chance to talk,” said Darrin Nichols, pastor at Christ Deliverance Center Ministries in Bridgeport.

Nichols was joined by elected officials and representatives from area law enforcement at Saturday’s event. The intimate workshop allowed questions to be asked and answered over policing procedures.

“We’re here for the community. We’re here for our residents. Any chance we can communicate with them and share information back and forth and have that open dialogue, it’s huge,” Bridgeport Police Chief David Duffett said.

Nichols said he is thankful nothing has happened in Saginaw. He hopes the community and law enforcement will continue to communicate to work towards a better future.

“In order to establish unity, you need communication. You have to talk. We have to sit down. Before there is action, there has to be understanding,” Nichols said.

Duffett hoped residents walked away from the workshop with a better understanding of the job they do.

“We want things to be safe. We want our public to be safe. We want out officers to be safe. And if they have questions or concerns, we want them to be able to talk to us and know that we’re human beings,” Duffett said.

Nichols hopes there will be more opportunities for open communication. He thinks that will ultimately benefit the community.

“We want to make sure that we bring community awareness through communication, which brings unity,” Nichols said.

