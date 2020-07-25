Attorney with Class Action Lawsuit alleges Nashville Booting engages in unlawful business practices

National-World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV ) — It’s a story News 4 has followed for years. People getting their car booted, only to wait hours for the company to take it off. Now, the company Nashville Booting is facing a Class Action Lawsuit.

“They’ve placed their boot and they have your money the moment they place it. So, they can make you wait as long as they want unless there are remedies like this that hold them accountable,” Attorney Mark Hammervold said.

A lawsuit filed this week and obtained by News 4 Nashville alleges Nashville Booting engages in “unlawful booting practices” by violating a Nashville ordinance.

“The Nashville ordinance says, in very clear terms, within one hour of being contacted to remove a boot you have to remove the boot!” Hammervold said.

Mark Hammervold says the company didn’t do that for this client. The suit says on October 26, 2019, Nashville Booting booted the driver’s car at 6:30 a.m.

The company put a sticker on his car, telling the driver to call them. The suit claims the driver dialed the number at 8:51 a.m. and got a recording, asking him to call a different number. He called at 8:52 a.m., then again seven minutes later.

According to the lawsuit, the operator told the driver that he would have to wait, because Nashville Booting “had approximately 100 other Boots to remove.”

The driver claims Nashville Booting did not remove the boot within an hour of calling, as required by Nashville ordinance.

The boot wasn’t removed until 5:39 p.m., eight hours after the driver contacted their office.

“Nashville has been on our radar for quite a few years. Actually, just in the last 36 months, we’ve had 32 complaints.”

Robyn Householder with the Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky says in some cases, Nashville Booting did resolve the problem, but the complaints and allegations are so vast, the BBB gave the company an F rating on their website.

“Many times, the complaints note that these cars are in fact, legally parked. They have the appropriate identification stickers on them. But, they’re booted anyway and then it’s taking much longer than an hour. Sometimes alleging five hours to get a company response to remove the boot,” Householder said.

News 4 Nashville tried getting a hold of Nashville Booting for the past two days. We sent officials emails and called their office numerous times. We are waiting to hear back.

