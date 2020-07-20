Lightning sparks 3-alarm blaze at farm

National-World

COLLINSVILLE, IL (KMOV ) — Firefighters extinguished a 3-alarm fire at a Collinsville farm that’s believed to caused by lightning Sunday.

Crews arrived to the farm in the 700 block of Bluff Road around 8:30 p.m. The fire spread to three buildings including a building containing farm equipment.

The cause of the fire may have been a result of the strong lightning storms that strolled through the area.

One firefighter suffered from heat exhaustions and was checked out by EMS at the scene.

