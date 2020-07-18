LA woman arrested for stealing more than half a million dollars from her employer

National-World

MANDEVILLE, LA (WGNO ) — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Mandeville-area woman for theft after it was discovered she embezzled more than a half-million dollars from a local business.

On Friday, July 17, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Financial Crimes Unit arrested and booked 33-year-old Megan Bagley Rivolo, into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

Rivolo is being charged with felony theft over $25,000.

Rivolo was employed at a local area business from April of 2016 until January of 2020 as a human resources manager. Rivolo was responsible for the company’s finances.

Detectives learned that while employed in that capacity, Rivolo utilized company credit cards, checks and other means to embezzle more than $500,000 of the company’s money.

