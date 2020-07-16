Child, mother hurt in drive-by shooting in Glastonbury

National-World

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) — A toddler and a mother were hurt in a drive-by shooting in Glastonbury, according to police.

They said it happened on Glastonbury Boulevard at the Homewood Suites on Thursday morning.

A news conference happened at 11:30 a.m.

Police said they are looking for two men who were driving a newer model dark-colored Ford SUV, possibly an Explorer or Exposition.

They said the victims were shot in their legs. They were in the parking lot of the hotel at the time.

Both were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“We do have several witnesses we’re getting information from now, or tying to,” said Lt. Corey Davis, Glastonbury Police Department.

Ryan Ducanto was getting ready for a welding job when he heard a gunshot. By the time he got to the scene, a woman was lying with a gunshot wound in her leg and the suspect had fled.

“I heard a single shot, and I turned around and a woman started screaming,” Ducanto said.

Police believe the shooting is an isolated incident, but hotel stayers were still concerned for their own safety.

Police say they’ve reached out to other law enforcement agencies for help locating the suspects, but declined to name which ones. They also declined to say whether any of the witnesses are cooperating.

