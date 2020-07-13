Man accused of spraying pepper spray in bar pleads not guilty

National-World

Omaha, NE (WOWT) — The Omaha man accused of pepper-spraying inside an Old Market bar has pleaded not guilty.

In exclusive video of the incident last month, Ryan Shuffty appears to be caught on a security camera at T. Hennery’s Pub spraying something into the bar as he left the main entrance.

Those at the bar told 6 News it was pepper spray and stung their eyes and that Shuffty was upset he was turned away from the bar because it was at capacity.

The county judge arraigned 37-year-old Shuffty this afternoon on two counts of assault and battery and one count of disorderly conduct.

If convicted, each charge carries up to six months in jail. Shuffty said very little in court.

Judge Hendrix appointed the public defender to represent him. The trial is set for August 12th.

