Federal Judge denies restraining order filed by Nashville bar owners against Metro

Nashville, TN (WSMV) — A Federal Judge has denied a restraining order filed by Nashville bar owners against Metro Nashville.

On Sunday afternoon, attorney Bryan Lewis told News4 the lawsuit was denied.

In the lawsuit, bar owner Timothy Stephen Smith, along with The Local Spot, Kid Rock’s Honkytonk, Harry O’s Steakhouse, Honky Tonk Central and other bars requested city leaders and officials to not be allowed to walk into their bars/businesses and force them to close their doors and shut down.

The order was filed against Mayor John Cooper, the Metropolitan Beer Permit Board and Metropolitan Nashville Davidson County Director of Health Michael Caldwell.

Within the lawsuit, it says Cooper, Nashville government officials and Caldwell “restrained and enjoined from enforcing the restrictions on Plaintiffs as limited service restaurants.”

Plaintiffs believe their businesses should be “allowed to operate in the same manner as a primary food service establishment.”

Lewis said no written order has been issued yet. He told News4 the following on the denial of the lawsuit.

We are deeply disappointed in the judge’s ruling but respect and understand his decision. We will continue to prosecute the case vigorously and will likely move for additional injunctive relief as the facts develop in discovery.

