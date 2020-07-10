Early morning standoff ends peacefully

National-World

Forsyth County, GA (WGCL ) — A man is in custody after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says the man was arrested at a home on Mountain Vista Court in the Hampton’s subdivision around 4 a.m. Friday.

The standoff began when law enforcement responded to the home for a reported domestic situation around 7 p.m. Thursday. Residents in the area were asked to shelter in place through the early morning hours.

The sheriff’s office says they eventually located the man inside the residence, and that he had an AR-15 rifle nearby.

