2 firefighters help deliver baby boy in parking lot

Mission Viejo, CA (KTLA) — A couple pulled over into a Kaiser Permanente clinic parking lot in Mission Viejo last week when they realized they weren’t going to make it to the hospital in time to deliver their baby.

Mike and Melissa — who asked not to share their last names — were 15 minutes away from the hospital on July 3 when Melissa started screaming in pain, saying the baby was coming now.

“I thought we had hours, not minutes,” said Melissa, who is now a mother of three.

Two Orange County firefighters arrived and helped deliver the baby boy in the front seat of the couple’s car.

Mike and Melissa say they are grateful that everything went well and are thankful for the firefighters quick actions.

The couple had a Zoom video call reunion Thursday with the firefighters, Kyle Crossen and Kai Brody, so that they could see the healthy baby they helped deliver.

