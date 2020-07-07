Confederate flag license plate remains available for Georgia drivers

National-World

Atlanta, GA (WGCL) — “I was really kind of appalled that it was something that was available,” Chris Reed told CBS46.

Georgia native Chris Reed said he recently bought a used car.

“When looking for tags to register I was interested in getting one of the specialty tags that benefits a nonprofit organization of sorts,” Reed explained.

While browsing through the available options he found what he called a shocking and disturbing discovery.

“The Sons of Confederate Veterans that is in emblazoned with the stars and bars, Confederate battle flag,” Reed said.

What he thought was a mistake was not.

“I can’t see any reason why we should get rid of our logo,” Martin O’Toolt said.

Martin O’Toolt, spokesman for the Georgia division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans ,told CBS46 the nonprofit organization has offered the plate since 2001. He said $10 of every plate sold goes to the organization’s historical preservation efforts. The other $25 goes to the state.

He says Since 2007 that’s added up to just over $1.5 million.

“I can’t imagine that anybody really has an issue or an emotional issue with looking at that. It’s just a pretext for censorship,” O’Toolt said.

However, Reed thinks otherwise.

“Surely there is another symbol of southern culture and heritage that could be expressed that doesn’t symbolize hatred and oppression to millions of Americans,” Reed explained.

