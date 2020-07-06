Suspects sought after 3 officers intentionally struck by fireworks

National-World

Hartford, CT (WFSB) — Three Hartford police officers were hurt after being struck by fireworks on Saturday night.

Police said the officers had responded to reports of a disturbance of a large gathering with fireworks in the area of Garden and Capen streets.

Publicly-shared videos on social media showed the crowds.

Police said unidentified individuals began throwing large-scale mortar fireworks at officers when they tried addressing the gathering.

Three officers were injured, according to police.

One officer was struck directly in the chest with a firework that exploded on impact. He was treated for his injuries.

The incident is under investigation and those responsible will be charged with felony assault charges, police said.

Investigators are working to identify the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call 860-722-TIPS.

