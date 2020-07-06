House hit by gunfire during Independence Day celebrations

National-World

Greensboro, NC (WGHP) — Greensboro police have begun to investigate after a family’s house was hit by a stray bullet on July 4.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. along New Bedford Drive in northeast Greensboro.

The homeowner told police he was in bed listening to sound of fireworks. At one point, he described that the sound of the fireworks switched to the sound of gunshots.

“You could just tell. I heard the shots again, about three or four of them. Then I heard the noise from the bathroom,” said Robert Dillard.

Dillard got up and walked to see what had happened.

A single shot had cracked the glass window to his upstairs bathroom and shattered the glass door to his shower.

“The part that amazes me is that it’s elevated so high. It wasn’t shot from the ground, it was shot from an elevated position.”

He said police were able to find the bullet and questioned a handful of individuals nearby.

No other homes were hit, and authorities don’t know where it could have come from.

Robert said he does not believe this was an intentional situation, but rather someone firing off a gun to celebrate the holiday.

“It’s not a good idea. You have to be careful because so many things could go wrong. Even with no hard intent, bullets can ricochet, he said. “So, it’s something that shouldn’t happen.”

