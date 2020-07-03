Police investigating after stranger lit man, vehicle on fire in parking lot

National-World

Vancouver, WA (KPTV) — Police are searching for a man who poured gasoline on a stranger and lit him on fire in a Vancouver parking lot on Thursday.

At around 10:24 p.m., officers responded to a vehicle fire in a parking lot in the 2900 block of Northeast St. Johns Boulevard.

Officers arrived to the scene and located a 63-year-old man suffering from burns.

According to police, witnesses stated the victim was sitting inside his vehicle and an unknown man approached the vehicle and poured gasoline on both the vehicle and the victim. The victim got out of his vehicle and the suspect lit the vehicle on fire, which engulfed the victim in flames, according to police.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of severe burns.

The Vancouver Police Department Major Crimes Unit is investigating. No further information has been released.

Anyone with information about the incident, or the suspect, should call the police tip line at 360-487-7399.

