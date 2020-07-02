Dog owners test positive for COVID-19, pet dog later falls ill

National-World

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — A Georgia dog has become the second canine to contract SARS-CoV-2, a version of the COVID-19 virus found in animals, in the U.S.

Georgia Department of Public Health officials confirmed the diagnosis in a press release Wednesday. The pet dog is a 6-year-old mixed breed that developed sudden onset of neurological illness.

Health officials say the illness “progressed rapidly over the course of a couple of days.” As a result, the dog was euthanized.

The dog’s owners recently tested positive for COVID-19.

“Out of an abundance of caution, a SARS-CoV-2 test was performed on the dog. The presumptive positive result was confirmed by the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory. While the dog did test positive for SARS-CoV-2, the progressive neurological illness was caused by another condition,” read the press release.

SARS-CoV-2 testing was also performed on a second dog in the household with no signs of acute illness; results are pending.

People who test positive for COVID-19 should take precautions if they have pets in the household. When possible, have another member of your household care for your pets while you are sick.

If positive for COVID-19, it is advised you avoid contact with your pet including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, sharing food, and sleeping in the same bed.

If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wear a cloth face covering and wash your hands before and after you interact with them.

