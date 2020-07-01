Ice cream shop could close lobby after customers refuse to wear masks, harass employees

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Swartz Creek, MI (WNEM) — A Swartz Creek ice cream shop could close its lobby after customers refuse to follow the rules and harass employees for enforcing them.

Twist Ice Cream announced that since they opened their lobby, people are disregarding the signs to wear masks and are screaming at the employees who are enforcing the rules.

The ice cream shop said that masks are required for entry and anyone not wearing one will not be served. They said people that do not have a mask can use the drive-thru.

The ice cream shop said if people continue to disregard the rules and harass the employees, they will be forced to close the lobby for the remainder of the year.

The following statement comes from the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association President & CEO Justin Winslow:

“Michigan’s hospitality industry is facing unique times unlike we’ve ever seen and is working around the clock to provide a safe and enjoyable environment for guests. We encourage guests visiting restaurants and hotels to follow the guidelines established by these businesses to keep themselves and their employees safe. We ask that these dedicated employees be treated with kindness as we all adapt to changes and ensure a positive experience for all.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.