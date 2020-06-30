Rising Atlanta star shines in Nickelodeon’s “All That” reboot

National-World

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — There’s no question that actress Aria Brook’s is quickly making a name for herself in Hollywood with “Harriet” and a Netflix film with Dolly Parton on her resume.

Now she’s the newest cast member of Nickelodeon’s sketch comedy show “All That.” The original Nickelodeon show which aired in the 90’s was loved by many. It also helped launch the careers of Keenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell, Nick Cannon, Jamie Lynn Spears and many others.

Now Atlanta native Aria Brooks is the newest cast member of the reboot.

“I love being on set with the cast and just everything about it is really great,” says the budding actress.

Although Hollywood has slowed down due to Coronavirus, Aria has been able to work out of Atlanta and make time to promote her new show.

“There were a lot of opportunities for me growing up so I was in the comfort of my own home while still being allowed to do all these things that I wanted to do because California is a whole different beast, and although I love it, it’s nice to be at home and do those things,” says Aria.

Aria also says she was familiar with the original “All That” show before joining the cast. The new iteration of the series continues to be a sketch comedy show but for kids.

“It’s awesome to be able to continue the legacy. It’s been really cool because all my family members watched “All That” when they were younger, so now that I get to be a part of that and get to inspire kids it’s really great.”

The 13-year-old has loved performing from an early age. Aria first made her debut in the 2019 film “Harriet” opposite Oscar nominated actress Cynthia Erivo.

Working on the project taught Aria more about her own history.

“And when we were filming I also got to work on plantations, like actual plantations, cotton fields that really made me appreciate all the hard work that my ancestors put in. It was a really cool experience,” says the actress of her filming experience.

Aria can also be seen as Nola in the Netflix anthology series “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings.”

“I definitely heard of her before. I knew a bunch of her music like Jolene, 9 to 5, I’ve heard of her songs before and then working with her was similar to the Harriet situation where I learned a lot more about her and the meaning behind her songs,” says Aria of working with the music icon.

