Multiple crews work to extinguish Waste Management fire in Tontitown

TONTITOWN, AR (KFSM) — Tontitown firefighters responded to a reported fire at Waste Management Monday (June 29) just before 8:00 p.m.

For nearly five hours, crews from multiple agencies worked to extinguish the fire.

It took 15,000 gallons of water and over 1,000 feet of fire hose to extinguish the fire with a total of four engines, four tankers, five brush trucks and over two dozen firefighters responding.

Tontitown Arkansas Police Department, Johnson Fire Department, Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department, Wedington Fire Department and Central EMS all responded to assist the Tontitown Area Fire Department in extinguishing the fire.

