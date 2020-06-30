Mobile food trucks visit Flint throughout July

National-World

FLINT, MI (WNEM) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will bring nutritious food to Flint residents throughout July.

Dates for mobile food trucks include:

Luke’s NEW Life Center, 3115 Lawndale Ave.

Wednesday, July 1, at 10 a.m.

Friday, July 10, at 10 a.m.

Friday, July 17, at 10 a.m.

Friday, July 24, at 10 a.m.

Friday, July 31, at 10 a.m.

Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Hwy.

Thursday, July 2, at 10 am.

Thursday, July 9, at 10 a.m.

Thursday, July 16, at 10 a.m.

Thursday, July 23, at 10 a.m.

Thursday, July 30, at 10 a.m.

Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 Ballenger Hwy.

Monday, July 6, at 10 a.m.

Monday, July 13, at 10 a.m.

Monday, July 20, at 10 a.m.

Monday, July 27, at 10 a.m.

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road.

Tuesday, July 7, at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, July 14, at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, July 21, at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, July 28, at 10 a.m.

Residents can also get free nutritional food at three Flint Help Center locations:

Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 N. Ballenger Highway, open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Mondays

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road, open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway, open Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, MDHHS said food pantry distributors are taking extra precautions to keep customers and volunteers safe.

Volunteers are required to wear masks and gloves, clean their hands with hand sanitizer, and sanitize distribution buildings throughout the day.

Customers don’t have to leave their vehicle to received food, MDHHS said.

Instead, customers are asked to open their trunk and volunteers will load up the vehicle with food.

MDHHS has provided the Flint mobile food pantries since Feb. 2016 in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint.

