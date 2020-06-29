Teenager Injured After Falling Through Roof Of Holy Cross Building In Deerfield

National-World

CHICAGO, IL (WBBM) — A teenager fell through the roof of the building adjacent to Holy Cross Catholic Church in Deerfield.

According to police, there were a few teenagers on the roof late Sunday night. One of the teens fell through a skylight about 20 feet down.

Police said the teen was able to walk out of the building and was rushed to the hospital. The teen’s condition is unknown at this time.

The building remains closed, but church attached is open. The building was used as a school for decades before closing in 2018.

