Families flock to parks in Lackawanna County

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA (WNEP) — Playsets at South Abington Community Park that have been closed for months are finally open.

Kids didn’t waste any time getting back on the swings Sunday.

Restrooms and pavilions are still closed.

Families who visit the park in Lackawanna County are asked to follow CDC guidelines and social distance.

