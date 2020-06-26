Woman arrested in connection to several alleged robberies involving pepper spray

National-World

GAINESVILLE, GA (WGCL) — An alleged serial robber in Gainesville who reportedly used pepper spray during her alleged robberies is behind bars.

According to Gainesville police, over the course of four days, officers responded to at least two robbery calls involving a woman and pepper spray.

The first alleged robbery call took place on June 20th at the CVS on Jesse Jewell Parkway. Police said the suspect presented pepper spray to the clerk in an offensive manner. Moments later, the suspect reportedly left the store with miscellaneous items of less than $300 without paying.

During the second reported robbery call on June 21st, officers were dispatched to the Family Dollar at the 400 block of Atlanta Highway. When officers arrived, a store employee told officers the suspect allegedly attempted leave the store with several items without paying. When the clerk confronted the suspect, the suspect allegedly sprayed pepper spray in the clerk’s face.

On June 24, officers were dispatched to a call at the QuikTrip located in the 800 block of West Ridge Road. According to the caller, the suspect knocked over several shelves and threatened to use pepper spray on a store employee.

When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect, Ebony Summers, 38, of Gainesville, was arrested.

Police said they recognized Summers from prior surveillance video in the other reported incidents and she was charged in connection to those robberies

In addition, police are working to determine if Summers is connected to other robberies.

