Amazon looks to self-driving future by acquiring Zoox

National-World

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon says it is buying self-driving technology company Zoox, which envisions a future where people will request a ride on their phones and a car will pull up without a driver. But industry analysts are speculating that Amazon will use Zoox technology to build an autonomous package delivery service.

Seattle-based Amazon did not disclose how much it is paying for Zoox, which was founded six years ago. The deal is another sign of Amazon’s ambitions. Since its inception 25 years ago as an online bookseller, the company has moved into cloud computing, health care and runs a chain of grocery stores.