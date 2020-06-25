Three-mile paved trail coming to Flint

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

FLINT, MI (WNEM) — A new three-mile paved trail is coming to the City of Flint.

The trail is called the Grand Traverse Greenway and it will complete an 18-mile path connecting the Flint River and Genesee Valley trails.

“Completion of this trail helps to celebrate the beauty of Flint. Walking and biking trails are building blocks for a happy, healthy community — plus this project will be a major asset for other ongoing economic development efforts,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said.

The $3 million project is being developed through the City of Flint Department of Planning and Development with funding from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Choice Neighborhoods and other fundraising efforts that are underway.

Construction is anticipated to begin in 2021 with completion estimated for 2023.

“This project has been 10-plus years in the making. We are ecstatic to have reached an agreement with CSX. The trail, once completed, will leverage more than $50 million of neighborhood improvements and development. This offers a non-motorized option for residents and visitors to explore our city and see all Flint has to offer,” said Suzanne Wilcox, director of the Department of Planning and Development at the City of Flint.

The city also says the trail is a key component for ongoing neighborhood improvement.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.