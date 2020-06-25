Free COVID-19 testing offered for people who have been protesting

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Community groups are teaming up to offer free COVID-19 testing for people who have been protesting.

Organizers of the test site at the De La Salle Education Center on Troost Avenue have made it as easy as they can to get tested.

Participants register online beforehand. The test takes about 3 minutes. Drive-up or walk-up participants are welcome as long as supplies last.

Thursday’s event is open to the public but specifically geared toward people who have protested in the past month. They want to promote public health and support people who speak out against racial injustices.

It’s a joint event from De La Salle, United Inner City Services, St. James Catholic Church, KU Medical Center and Heart to Heart International.

The CEO of UICS, Deidre Anderson, said the majority of children they work with are Black and their families may have been in large groups protesting.

“We know that a lot of our families care very deeply about these issues and have exercised their right. I’ve been out to a protest myself because I’m tired and I want to see something change, but I also want to make sure that I haven’t placed myself at risk in terms of my health.”

Heart to Heart is putting on many COVID-19 testing even events around the country. They say they can’t do it without the help of people who serve each community and can encourage others to get tested.

“The trust element can never be understated. Community members trust those groups. Those groups have been around servicing those areas for quite some time,” said Tenagashaw Tiruneh, director of laboratory programs for Heart to Heart.

Anderson said there are still spots available. She hopes many people participate so the community has a better understanding of the local cases.

“Whatever fear you have or hesitation, if you haven’t been tested this is a great opportunity for you to get out, get tested and help all of us make sure that in Kansas City we’re doing all that we can to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Testing runs from 9-6 p.m. Thursday. Click here for more information.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.