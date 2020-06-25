Boy fights for his life after father is accused of shooting him

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

YODER, Colo. (KCNC) — Nikolay Krutitskiy was arrested following a shooting incident at his family’s home in Yoder on Tuesday that has left his son in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Krutitskiy, 34, is being held in the El Paso County Jail on charges of assault, reckless endangerment, a weapons violation, a restraining order violation, and two counts of child abuse.

His son has not been identified.

First responders were flagged down by the boy’s parents at the town’s post office at 5:30 p.m.

However, the shooting happened earlier at the family home in the 7700 block of Edison Road, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. The timeline of the shooting and the child’s transport to the post office are being investigated.

Krutitskiy already had two open criminal cases in Douglas and Elbert counties at the time of the incident, according to online court records. Both of those cases involve firearms and driving while under the influence. Records show Krutitskiy failed to comply with sentencing guidelines in both cases and was waiting to be re-sentenced in August in both cases.

Further details in this most recent incident are not yet being released by authorities.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.