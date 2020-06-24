Library District resumes book browsing, other services at Las Vegas Valley branches

National-World

LAS VEGAS, NV (KVVU) — Have you missed browsing for books at the library? You’re in luck.

Starting Wednesday, the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District says customers can now return to book browsing, using study rooms and enjoying socially-distanced seating inside its libraries.

The Library District says that additional services that are fully open include computers and WiFi, art gallery exhibitions, Safe Place services for youth in crisis, and adult literacy and education courses, according to a news release.

The Library District also notes that One-Stop Career Center career coaches are available virtually to assist with job seeking. To make an appointment, call (702) 822-4200 or email info@nvcareercenter.org.

The Sahara West Bookstore will also reopen from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

According to the release, the Library District in July will be bringing back storytimes, as well as adult classes in English as a Second Language and English Conversation, with other in-person educational programming following. All in-person classes will be conducted with reduced capacity and social distancing in place.

For more information on the Library District’s open status, including specifics about library locations, hours and Curbside Services, please go to LVCCLD.org/open

