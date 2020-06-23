UConn announces manager furloughs, raise cancellations due to ‘largest budget shortfall in history’

National-World

Rob Polansky (WFSB) — Managers at the University of Connecticut will be furloughed and not receive raises in light of what the school is calling its largest budget deficit in history.

Despite relief from federal COVID-19 programs, UConn still faces a $50 million shortfall, president Tom Katsouleas wrote in a letter to UConn staff.

“This is the case at most peer institutions across the country,” Katsouleas said. “While we have taken steps to ameliorate this by implementing hiring and spending restrictions, advocating for relief through the CARES Act and Heroes Act and seeking state assistance, we still forecast a shortfall of more than $50 million in the best case scenario for the coming year.”

Katsouleas said if there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, it would be that once COVID-19 passes, student demand, faculty talent and alumni support will be strong.

In the meantime, UConn said it is seeking all options to bridge to that time without making cuts that cause long term harm.

The following applies to the Storrs, regional campuses and law school only:

Furloughs of managers: Beginning in July, and continuing through fiscal year 2021, most non-union managers will be furloughed without pay for the equivalent of one day a month. This equates to a pay reduction of just under 5 percent annually. Those in senior leadership roles, including Katsouleas who have the highest rates of management compensation, will take the equivalent of two furlough days a month, or a pay reduction of approximately 10 percent annually.

Cancellation of management pay raises: Consistent with SEBAC-negotiated pay raises for our unionized employees, the University had budgeted for merit increases. These merit increases for most non-union managers are now canceled.

Dr. Andrew Agwunobi of UConn Health also announced similar measures for non-union managers.

“Note that should we see unexpected significant improvements to our fiscal situation in the months ahead, we will certainly consider canceling or reducing the number of planned furlough days,” Katsoules said. “Along with the entire UConn community, I appreciate the hard work of our management team, who are leading the University through this difficult time. I recognize that our non-union management employee population is small but I believe taking these steps are necessary cost-savings measures.”

