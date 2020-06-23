Man charged after five-year-old child killed in I-240 accident

National-World

MEMPHIS, TN (WREG) — A Mid-South man was arrested after a three-car crash that killed a five-year-old and injured three others on I-240 on Monday.

According to police, Herandus Washington was traveling westbound on I-240 when he made an improper lane change and struck the front of a Toyota. The impact sent the Toyota into the back of a Nissan which had slowed for traffic near I-55.

A five-year-old child in the Toyota was killed as a result of the crash. Another small child and the driver were also injured, but are expected to be okay. The driver of the Nissan was also injured but did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses on the scene told police that Washington had been driving recklessly without regard to the safety of others. He was arrested and charged with reckless driving, vehicular homicide and improper lane changing.

