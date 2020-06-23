Drunk driver goes through barrier, lands car in dumpster

National-World

Castle Pines, CO (KCNC) — A car in Castle Pines went over a barrier on Monday and then crashed into a dumpster. Officials with the Douglas County Sheriff’s office said they suspect the driver was drunk.

It happened near an apartment complex located behind a King Soopers grocery store.

The car and the structure around the dumpster were damaged, and a tree appeared to have been partially knocked over as well.

