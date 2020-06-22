Toddler, woman found shot dead in car

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Baltimore, MD (WBAL) — A toddler and woman have been found shot to death inside of a car in Baltimore.

Family members confirmed to 11 News the identities of the victims — Cheyanne Miller, the mother and 3-year-old Shanya Gilmore.

Baltimore Police were called just before noon Friday to the 200 block of Boswell Road in the Edmondson area for reports of an unconscious person. When officers arrived, they found a woman and female toddler deceased inside of a grey Hyundai.

“My daughter came into my room and said, ‘Mom, something’s going on outside.’ I heard something. It sounded like gunshots.’ We didn’t think anything of it because I looked outside,” said Mikki Stanton, a concerned neighbor. “I didn’t see anything. I went to my front door, I looked outside I didn’t see anything came back inside the house.”

Stanton, who lives not far from the scene, says she and her daughter heard gunshots at around 2 a.m. Friday. It wasn’t until noon that someone noticed the scene and called police.

One woman, who did not want to be identified, noticed a woman unresponsive in the car around 10:30 a.m. She called 911.

“I knew something was wrong. I knew something was wrong. With our living today, with all the violence and stuff, it’s getting to be so bad you expect anything,” said the witness.

By late afternoon, a small group of neighbors had gathered, each asking the same thing: Who could do something like this?

“To see a woman shot and a baby in this neighborhood, this is a quiet neighborhood, hardly nothing happens in this neighborhood and I’ve been here for over 26 years and this is the first time I’ve ever heard of something like this,” said Chester Pendergrass, another concerned neighbor.

Detectives could be seen going door to door in the neighborhood.

WBAL-TV 11 News counted at least four evidence markers where gun shells lay near the vehicle.

A quiet neighborhood disrupted by an unimaginable crime.

“I have a small kid and if someone who would kill an infant, you have no heart, you have no heart — that’s what unnerving. I have kids of my own,” said Stanton.

The grandfather of the toddler opened up to 11 News.

“It’s real hurtful because the babygirl, Shanya, that’s my daughter’s heart — her granddaughter, she had her every weekend, so this is real hurtful. I can’t stop her from crying, you know, that was her reason for keeping on,” he said.

So far, it appears police do not have much to go on.

Anyone with information on this crime should call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.