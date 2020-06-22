Skateboarders push for Black Lives Matter solidarity

National-World

Denver, CO (KCNC) — A group of skateboarders gathered at Denver Skate Park on Sunday to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement. The group called itself Push for Progress – The Denver Skateboard Community.

Organizers say there are so many people in their community, and they wanted to make sure their message gets out.

“The skateboard community has a lot of diverse culture, a lot different races and genders. We’re always a welcoming family, loving and treat people like they’re our own,” said Michael Colon, an organizer. “We’ve experienced crazy police brutality, getting kicked out of spots. So to come together and fight for something that’s so important, that means a lot more, it’s really amazing.”

The group started at the State Capitol building and ended at the skate park.

